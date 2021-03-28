SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $147.85 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

