SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5182 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.38.

