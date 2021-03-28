SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.