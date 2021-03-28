Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 247.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

Shares of SRC opened at $43.17 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

