SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 202,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,690. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

