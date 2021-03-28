Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 534.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $229.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

