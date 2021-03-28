Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

