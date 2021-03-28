Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508,916 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

