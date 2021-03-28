Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,580,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

