SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

