Stamina Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Stamina Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 0.3% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 568.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Insiders sold a total of 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

