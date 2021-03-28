Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,556 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

