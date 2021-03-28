Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCM. Raymond James increased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

