Stephen Cotton Sells 87,660 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AQMS stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

