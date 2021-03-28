STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

