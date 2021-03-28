Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 244,826 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1,286.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,826 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $284,091,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $175,346,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $132,452,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,740,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.