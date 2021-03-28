Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.08 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 205,056 shares worth $7,581,722. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.