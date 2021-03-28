Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in The AES in the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.32 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

