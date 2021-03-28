Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

