Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.