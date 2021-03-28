Stifel Financial Corp Sells 84,842 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,140 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 84,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,073,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FEYE opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

