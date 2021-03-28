Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 409 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 62,951,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,106,367. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.