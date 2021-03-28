Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $226.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

