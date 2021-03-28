Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,023. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08.

