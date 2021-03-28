Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.