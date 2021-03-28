Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.96).

Get Südzucker alerts:

SZU stock opened at €14.35 ($16.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.39. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -19.60.

About Südzucker

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.