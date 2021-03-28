SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 569,902 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 569,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

