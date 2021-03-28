SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 584,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

RJF stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

