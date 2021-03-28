SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 608,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 1.21% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB opened at $55.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

