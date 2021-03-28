SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 548,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

