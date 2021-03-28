SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 561,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,979 shares of company stock worth $2,554,537. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MEI opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

