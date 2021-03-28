SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 596,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

