SuperCoin (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $206,734.07

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,734.07 and approximately $351.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,157,987 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

