SVB Leerink Raises Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $7.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innate Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.94.

IPHA stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 million and a PE ratio of -12.88.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

