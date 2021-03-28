Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 363.2% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.45. 56,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,901. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

SVNLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

