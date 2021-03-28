Sylebra Capital Ltd Invests $7.16 Million in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 395,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. iHuman comprises about 0.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IH. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman in the fourth quarter worth $7,838,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth $12,684,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth $7,393,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

IH traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 288,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,071. iHuman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of iHuman in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

iHuman Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

