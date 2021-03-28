Tacita Capital Inc Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,416. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.69 and a 52-week high of $192.89. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

