Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $515,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BIPC stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.69. 249,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,633. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

