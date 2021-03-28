Tacita Capital Inc Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,599,000 after purchasing an additional 496,002 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,649. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.