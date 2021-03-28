Tacita Capital Inc Purchases Shares of 48,416 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.46. The stock had a trading volume of 659,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,846. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.