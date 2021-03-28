Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Target worth $458,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.