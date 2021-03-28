Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 330.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 178,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.16 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $485.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.