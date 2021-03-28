TELUS (NYSE:TU) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $20.19. TELUS shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 68,962 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,855,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in TELUS by 191.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 51,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

