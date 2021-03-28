Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

