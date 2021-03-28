Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

TTEK stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.42. 178,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

