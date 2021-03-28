TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $990,000.00

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce $990,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 million and the lowest is $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.92 million, with estimates ranging from $208.38 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

