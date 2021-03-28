TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $990,000.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce $990,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 million and the lowest is $40,000.00. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.92 million, with estimates ranging from $208.38 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.