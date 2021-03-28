Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 7,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 76,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

