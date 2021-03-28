The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. The Boston Beer makes up 3.4% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of The Boston Beer worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after buying an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM traded up $82.63 on Friday, reaching $1,159.99. 131,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,084. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,097.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.99. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

