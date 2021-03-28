The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

