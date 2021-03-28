The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Nielsen worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nielsen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

NLSN stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

